Inside INdiana Business

Noblesville touts $1B in capital investment

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Noblesville says $1 billion in private capital investment has been committed to the city since the beginning of 2020. Mayor Chris Jensen says the investment has been strategic for the city to keep up with market demand while maintaining its authenticity.

The majority of the investment comes from four areas. The first is a series of downtown projects totaling more than $145 million, including the Nexus apartment complex, as well as the Village at Federal Hill and the Lofts on Tenth developments, which were announced during Jensen’s 2020 State of the City address.

The other major investment projects include Hyde Park ($142 million), Washington Business Park ($135 million), and River West ($118 million).

“We had big plans coming into this administration and we didn’t let the pandemic slow us down,” Jensen said in written remarks. “We knew we needed to accommodate the growing need for housing and businesses looking to construct new buildings or relocate, at the same time preserving and enhancing our historic downtown.”

The city also cites companies such as Curium Pharma, BlueSky Commerce and Noble Industries, which have elected to expand operations in Noblesville. In total, businesses in the city have committed more than $78 million in investment through expansions.

The $1 billion total does not include infrastructure investments being made throughout the city, as well as an extension of sanitary sewer lines.

Sarah Reed, director of community development for the city, says the investments will make Noblesville more attractive to companies and individuals looking to relocate and grow.