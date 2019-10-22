Old National Bancorp to ring closing bell for anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials from Evansville-based Old National Bancorp are marking the company’s 185th anniversary with a special occasion.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan on Wednesday will join Lead Director Becky Skillman and other board members and executives to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York.

Old National will officially celebrate its anniversary on Nov. 11.

“It will be a great honor to ring the Nasdaq closing bell, and it’s an even greater honor to celebrate 185 years of helping our clients achieve their financial goals as a strong, ethical community bank,” Ryan said in a news release. “We fully intend to continue exceeding the expectations of our clients and investing in our communities for many, many years to come.”

The closing ceremony will be live streamed by the Nasdaq, beginning at 3:50 p.m. ET Wednesday. You can watch the ringing of the closing bell by clicking here.