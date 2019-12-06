Perdue set to come to WorkOne Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is slated to visit the WorkOne center in Indianapolis Monday. Perdue will be observing classes and participating in other events that will focus on the SNAP Education & Training program.

Perdue will be speaking in a “What’s Your Story: Preparing for the Interview” class and will meet with SNAP E+T, job training participants to hear their experiences and success with the programs.

WorkOne Indy offers a variety of classes for job seekers. The Adult Education students Perdue will meet with are nearly all seeking a career certification, according to the organization.

Students will also have to opportunity to engage in a question and answer period with Perdue.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.