Plastic caps maker to expand in Crawfordsville

Closure Systems International Inc., a maker of plastic caps and enclosures, is based in Indy. (image from CSI website)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Closure Systems International Inc., which makes plastic caps for a variety of beverages and automotive fluids, says it is expanding of its Crawfordsville manufacturing facility and creating 50 new jobs. The company says it will invest approximately $25 million in the construction of a 200,000-square-foot addition and installation of new manufacturing equipment.

CSI says it undertook a year-long process to see if constructing a new plant would be the best option, but instead it chose to expand its existing plant in Montgomery County. The plant currently employs 260 workers.

“We are excited to increase our footprint in Crawfordsville, where we have maintained a strong presence for many decades,” said Floyd Needham, president and chief executive officer of CSI. “The plant’s culture and our employees’ dedication to making this plant successful differentiated this location and solidified our decision to expand the facility.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says it is committing up to $1.3 million in incentive-based tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans, which also includes 10 new jobs for its office in Indianapolis.

CSI says it’s also seeking tax abatement from the city of Crawfordsville. Pending approval, the company says it will break ground this spring.