PRI to open membership HQ in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — California-based Performance Racing Industry is expanding its footprint to the Indianapolis area. The motorsports trade organization, which holds its annual trade show in Indy, has acquired a building in Speedway that will serve as its membership headquarters.

PRI did not specify how much it is investing in the 42,500-square-foot building near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The organization says the facility will be used for content generation, live and virtual educational opportunities, motorsports gatherings and membership meetings, among other uses.

“PRI is at the forefront of building, promoting, and protecting the racing community,” Dr. Jamie Meyer, president of PRI, said in a news release. “The new PRI Membership Headquarters in Indianapolis will allow us to expand on the PRI Membership promise to unite the industry and remain a strong voice for the racing community.”

The organization says the new PRI Membership Headquarters is scheduled to open in May ahead of the Indianapolis 500.