Recovery center to open in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Summit Behavioral Health Care, a provider of addiction treatment and behavioral health services, is opening of its 18th treatment center, Wooded Glen Recovery Center, in Clark County. The residential treatment facility will be Summit’s first in the state and will serve individuals throughout the region, including Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Located in Henryville, Wooded Glen offers treatments for individuals struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. A multidisciplinary team of care providers, including physicians, nurses, and resident assistants will be staffed.

To celebrate the facility’s opening, Wooded Glen Recovery Center will be hosting an open house October 23rd from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m., featuring an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the local Chamber of Commerce at 11:00 a.m.

“We are very proud to open the doors of Wooded Glen,” stated Steve Mitchell, Wooded Glen Recovery Center’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our leadership team has spent the past few months developing a world-class addiction treatment program. Wooded Glen will provide our clients with a full-continuum of care that includes detox, residential treatment, a family program, and ongoing continuing care.”