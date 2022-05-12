Inside INdiana Business

Regional development authority planned for central Indiana

A shot of Fishers City Hall in April of 2022. (IIB Photo/Alex Brown)
by: Alex Brown
FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A group of cities and towns in central Indiana are working together to form a new economic development group. Officials tell our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority, which will initially include eight municipalities, will create greater opportunities for securing grant funding.

The RDA would include Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis, McCordsville, Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville at launch. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says additional communities such as Brownsburg, Plainfield and Shelbyville could join the RDA after its formation.

“Our real goal right now is to get organized and be prepared with a governance structure,” Jensen told the IBJ. “There isn’t really a big, outstanding project that I would say we’re going after right now, but we know others that are coming down the pike.”

Jensen says part of that organizational effort is securing funding in order to hire staff and go after big projects.

The RDA has been approved by the Noblesville City Council and McCordsville Town Council. The plan is currently being considered by the councils in Carmel, Fishers and Indianapolis.

The story was first published in the IBJ’s North of 96th newsletter. You can read the full article from the IBJ’s Daniel Bradley and Leslie Bonilla Muñiz by clicking here.

