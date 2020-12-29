Report: 2.5M visitors to Indiana’s 3 national parks yearly tally $140M in revenue

Indiana Dunes National Park is the state's newest national park, receiving the designation in 2019. (photo courtesy of Governor Eric Holcomb's office)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A new report from Outdoorsy says Indiana’s three national parks generate nearly $140 million in revenue for the state each year.

The online RV rental marketplace cites data from the National Park Service, which says nearly 2.5 million people visit Indiana’s national parks annually.

The parks managed by the NPS include different types, such as national parks, national preserves, and national memorials, among others. Indiana’s three NPS-managed parks include Indiana Dunes National Park, George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, and the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.

Outdoorsy says the Indiana Dunes National Park counts for the majority of national park visits in Indiana with more than 2.1 million.

The information comes from Outdoorsy’s list of “The Best States for National Park Trips.” The states were ranked based on the number of NPS parks that are partially or fully contained with the state.

Trending Headlines

Indiana ranks near the bottom of the list at No. 41 with only three national parks. California tops the list with 28 national parks, followed by the District of Columbia, New York, Alaska, and Virginia.