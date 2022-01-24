Inside INdiana Business

Selah House Outpatient clinic opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Tennessee-based Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare has opened Selah House Outpatient in Jeffersonville. Odyssey says the behavioral health clinic was developed to meet a growing demand for eating disorder treatment in an underserved region.

The clinic, which is Odyssey’s first in Indiana, will also serve the greater Louisville area.

“The Odyssey Outpatient Network has a strong history of serving clients with a wide variety of conditions and continues to experience rapid growth as we respond to the increasing need for high-quality care nationwide,” said Richard Clark, chief executive officer of Odyssey. “We’re proud to be able to serve the Jeffersonville and greater Louisville communities and we will provide high-quality clinical care to those struggling with eating disorders.”

Odyssey provides services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders.

Odyssey also operates Selah House Outpatient clinics in Cincinnati and Nashville.