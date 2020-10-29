Shake Shack coming to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A popular fast casual burger restaurant has announced plans for another central Indiana location. Shake Shack says it will open a new location inside the Ardmore mixed-use development near Mass Ave in the third quarter of 2021.

The restaurant will occupy about 3,500 square feet of space inside Ardmore, which is set to open next month. The five-story development will feature a total of 20,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 131 boutique apartments.

“We couldn’t be happier about what the Shake Shack opening announcement means for Downtown and all of Indianapolis,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy Inc. “It’s really exciting to see a company with tremendous national fanfare and popularity investing in our community.”

Gershman Partners, which is developing Ardmore, says additional retail tenants will be announced “in the coming weeks with a focus on mostly new-to-market, urban and edgy concepts.”

Shake Shack is also planning to open locations at The Yard at Fishers District and Indianapolis International Airport.