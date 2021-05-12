Inside INdiana Business

SIA Foundation awards capital grants

Lafayette Sunnyside Intermediate School is one of 17 recipients receiving capital grants.
by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Subaru of Indiana Automotive Foundation has awarded capital grants to 17 Indiana Indiana nonprofits in 11 counties. The grants total more than $148,000 for arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects. 

The foundation says the grants are awarded twice annually to organizations seeking up to $15,000 in funding. The new recipients represent Carroll, Crawford, Dearborn, Grant, Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties.

The recipients include:

  • Castlemakers– $9,893 – Solar & photovoltaic energy equipment
  • Crawford County United Ministries – $1,014 – Freezer
  • Dearborn Highlands Art Council – $12,700 – Slab roller, pugmill, kiln, extruder & supporting equipment
  • Delphi Opera House – $4,000 – Laptop, walkie talkies, power amp speakers, microphones & ladders
  • Eastern Pulaski School Corp.  – $15,000 – CNC machine & robotic equipment
  • GrowLocal Urban Gardens – $7,200 – Utility trailer & walk-behind tractor with tiller
  • Heart House – $5,000 – Double convection oven
  • Indiana 4-H Foundation– $10,768 – Internet of Things (IoT) sensors & microcomputer kits
  • Indiana State University  – $5,215.78 – Electrotherapy machine & therapeutic exercise equipment with mobile rack
  • Lafayette Sunnyside Intermediate School  – $12,334.68 – Chairs, table & monitors
  • Lincoln Hills United Methodist Church Food Pantry  – $3,005.62 – Commercial refrigerator & freezer
  • Mayflower Mill Elementary  – $5,301 – World music drums
  • Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana  – $5,303.45 – Induction range, food processor, pots with lids & electric can opener
  • Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department  – $14,963 – Training dummies & smoke generator
  • Riggs Community Health Center – $11,125.54 – Retinal exam machine
  • Martin Community Center – $10,900 – Retractable walls
  • YMCA of Portage Township  – $15,000 – Power door equipment, security system, paging system & AED

