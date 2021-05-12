SIA Foundation awards capital grants

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Subaru of Indiana Automotive Foundation has awarded capital grants to 17 Indiana Indiana nonprofits in 11 counties. The grants total more than $148,000 for arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects.
The foundation says the grants are awarded twice annually to organizations seeking up to $15,000 in funding. The new recipients represent Carroll, Crawford, Dearborn, Grant, Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties.
The recipients include:
- Castlemakers– $9,893 – Solar & photovoltaic energy equipment
- Crawford County United Ministries – $1,014 – Freezer
- Dearborn Highlands Art Council – $12,700 – Slab roller, pugmill, kiln, extruder & supporting equipment
- Delphi Opera House – $4,000 – Laptop, walkie talkies, power amp speakers, microphones & ladders
- Eastern Pulaski School Corp. – $15,000 – CNC machine & robotic equipment
- GrowLocal Urban Gardens – $7,200 – Utility trailer & walk-behind tractor with tiller
- Heart House – $5,000 – Double convection oven
- Indiana 4-H Foundation– $10,768 – Internet of Things (IoT) sensors & microcomputer kits
- Indiana State University – $5,215.78 – Electrotherapy machine & therapeutic exercise equipment with mobile rack
- Lafayette Sunnyside Intermediate School – $12,334.68 – Chairs, table & monitors
- Lincoln Hills United Methodist Church Food Pantry – $3,005.62 – Commercial refrigerator & freezer
- Mayflower Mill Elementary – $5,301 – World music drums
- Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana – $5,303.45 – Induction range, food processor, pots with lids & electric can opener
- Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department – $14,963 – Training dummies & smoke generator
- Riggs Community Health Center – $11,125.54 – Retinal exam machine
- Martin Community Center – $10,900 – Retractable walls
- YMCA of Portage Township – $15,000 – Power door equipment, security system, paging system & AED