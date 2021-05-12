Inside INdiana Business

SIA Foundation awards capital grants

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Subaru of Indiana Automotive Foundation has awarded capital grants to 17 Indiana Indiana nonprofits in 11 counties. The grants total more than $148,000 for arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects.

The foundation says the grants are awarded twice annually to organizations seeking up to $15,000 in funding. The new recipients represent Carroll, Crawford, Dearborn, Grant, Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Pulaski, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties.

The recipients include: