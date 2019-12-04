State to announce next ‘Stellar’ community

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs will Thursday announced this year’s winner of the Stellar Communities designation. The program provides funding to help with “transformative quality of place, community and regional improvements.”

The Stellar Communities program switched last year from recognizing a single community to regions encompassing multiple communities. Last year’s winners each received more than $6.5 million in funding from various state agencies.

This year’s finalists include:

Constellation of Starke: Comprised of Hamlet, Knox, North Judson, and Starke County

Jay! Region: Comprised of Dunkirk, Portland, Pennville, Redkey and Jay County

Marshall County Crossroads: Comprised of Argos, Bourbon, Bremen, Culver, Plymouth, and Marshall County

Safe and Welcome: Comprised of Knightstown, New Castle, and Henry County

