Subaru to break ground on Lafayette expansion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Subaru of Indiana Automotive will Thursday break ground on its previously-announced $158 million expansion in Lafayette. The company says the addition to 820-acre campus will create up to 350 jobs by the end of 2023.

The expansion was first announced in February. The automaker says the project will include a new service parts facility and transmission assembly shop.

The 4.7 million-square-foot facility is Subaru’s only assembly plant in the U.S., produces the Legacy, Impreza, Outback and Ascent models, and employs more than 6,000 people in Tippecanoe County. The expansion follows a $140 million announced three years ago to support production of the Ascent.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski will join SIA officials for the groundbreaking ceremony, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Lafayette.