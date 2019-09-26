Toyota announces Indiana Manufacturing president

PRINCETON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) has appointed Leah Curry president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana. The announcement follows the resignation of Millie Marshall, president of TMMI, who will retire in November.

Curry was most recently the president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia. Curry has more than 22 years of experience with the company.

During her time with Toyota, Curry has held various manufacturing positions, including the role of vice president of TMMI, general manager of assembly and several management positions in body weld, stamping, maintenance, production engineering and new model launch.

In her new role, Curry will be responsible for all production and administrative functions at the manufacturing facility, which produces the Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Sienna and Sequoia.

Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Services, TMNA also congratulated Srini Matam on succeeding Curry as president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia.

“As we continue to focus on investing in North America, and building vehicles where we sell them, we are proud to welcome two proven Toyota leaders, Leah and Srini, to their new roles,” said Reynolds. “We wish Millie all the best as she begins the next chapter of her life, and we thank her for her many years of service to Toyota, which included her unwavering passion for mentoring, developing and sponsoring women in the STEM fields. She has left an incredible mark on Toyota.”

Curry will step into her new role in October.