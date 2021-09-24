Inside INdiana Business

Toyota suspending production Friday in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc. is marking a one-day halt in production Friday in Gibson County. A spokesperson for the automaker cites ongoing supply chain challenges as the reason for taking a “non-production day” at the Princeton plant.

Stacy Carr, manager of corporate communications for Toyota Motor North America, says the company will continue to face shortages affecting production at most of its North American plants.

“Our manufacturing and supply chain teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production,” Carr said. “Though the situation remains fluid, in North America, we are projecting a reduction of approximately 60,000 to 80,000 vehicles in October. As a result, Toyota Indiana will have some planned downtime.”

Carr says the automaker does not anticipate any impact to employment at this time.