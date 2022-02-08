Inside INdiana Business

USI to announce Division I conference partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Southern Indiana will Wednesday announce its Division I conference affiliation. The university says the affiliation is the next step before it can make a formal bid to the NCAA to move to Division I athletics.

USI currently has a Division II athletics program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The university says it has until June 1 to submit its formal bid.

Once the bid is approved, the transition process to Division I will take four years to complete, though it would begin competing in a DI conference at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year. USI currently has 17 men’s and women’s sports programs.

USI President Ronald Rochon, Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall and representatives from the new conference partner will be on hand for the announcement.

Inside INdiana Business will have more information as it becomes available.