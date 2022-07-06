Inside INdiana Business

Viewrail to acquire California company

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Goshen-based Viewrail is looking to add to its portfolio. The modern stairs and railing manufacturer has inked an agreement to acquire Simmons Stairways Inc. in California, though financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Simmons Stairways, which has been in business for more than 30 years, specializes in custom curved hardwood stairs and handrails.

“We are thrilled to have a physical presence in one of our largest markets with other well-trained and well-known experts working alongside us,” Viewrail Chief Executive Officer Len Morris said in written remarks. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring Viewrail’s design ability and manufacturing power to the California region.”

Simmons Stairways owner Howard Simmons says joining with Viewrail seemed like a good fit.

“When I first met Len a few years back at the Las Vegas International Builders Show, I knew that what he was doing would revolutionize the building industry,” said Simmons. “I am glad to be a part of that change before my working years come to an end.”

Viewrail says its director of California business development, Trent Jacobs, will run Simmons Stairways until the end of the year, at which point all new business will transfer to Viewrail.

The company did not specify if any jobs would be affected by the deal. Viewrail did not immediately respond to a request for more information from Inside INdiana Business.

In February, Viewrail detailed plans to implement an inflation protection plan for employees. Through the plan, the company would review inflation rates each quarter and increase wages to match inflation.

The move came less than a year after Viewrail announced it would increase pay to $25 per hour for hourly employees and at least $55,000 annually for salaried employees.