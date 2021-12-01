Inside INdiana Business

Wabash launches next gen grocery delivery vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Lafayette-based Wabash (NYSE:WNC) says it has launched a light-duty, home delivery refrigerated truck body and already has a large contract for the new product. The company, formerly known as Wabash National, says a large national grocery retailer has placed a $10 million order for delivery in the first half of 2022.

Wabash says the purpose-built truck body was designed to facilitate a rack and tote system unique to the food distribution industry. It will allow the grocer to have separate temperature zones for fresh and frozen goods. The design features walk-in side doors that provide cargo access for the driver.

The company says it is continuing to develop new engineering solutions for the refrigerated home delivery market as it responds to changes in logistics and ecommerce sectors.

“Collaborating with our customers on innovative efforts to improve grocery home delivery has been a rewarding journey,” said Kevin Page, Wabash’s senior vice president – customer value creation. “We begin all of our R&D efforts with our eyes on what customers will need in the future. Over the last year, we saw the need to deliver a sustainable solution that helps grocery retailers meet home delivery goals while reducing their carbon footprints.”

The new refrigerated truck body uses Wabash’s molded structural composite technology which the company says improves thermal efficiency up to 30% and reduces truck weight.

Wabash says the lighter-weight body will help with the adoption of an electric chassis.