Walmart to host job fair for employees affected by fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Walmart (NYSE: WMT) will this week host a job fair for workers who were displaced by the recent fire at the retailer’s fulfillment center in Plainfield. Walmart says the event will focus on finding new positions within the company for the affected employees.

The job fair will run Tuesday through Thursday. Walmart says the employees who are placed in new roles during the event will maintain their current pay base and benefits.

On March 16, fire engulfed the 1.2 million-square-foot facility, known as IND 1. About 1,000 employees were working at the time, but all managed to evacuate safely.

Walmart has two fulfillment centers in Plainfield. Spokesperson Charles Crowson previously told our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal that the facilities employ “several thousand people.”

The company did not specify how many employees were affected by the fire.