People in Avon call Martha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering a local gem

Small businesses are the backbone to the local economy. News 8’s Aleah Hordges gives the INside Story of how women-owned businesses are evolving and driving change in entrepreneurship, despite economic uncertainty.

This is the third of a five-part series on women-owned businesses in central Indiana.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) – Customers are calling Martha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering delicious as the company aims to be part of every celebration.

Neighbors have referred it to as one of the best local gems in Avon.

It’s tucked away in a tiny strip mall of Rockville Road.

Co-owner Martha Quarles describes the business as not just unique, but tried-and-true.

“We’re able to help bring your vision to life. That’s what we’re here for,” Quarles said.

She mentioned the business is a family affair as five other family members cook and run operations.

“We were always the family that had all of our cousins over for different events and everything had to match. The napkins matched the theme of the food,” Quarles said.

Marsha said her grandfather invisioned the catering company. The family opened up shop in 2012.

“He always told us that this is what we should do. We should cook and we should cater desserts. We should encompass it all into one and that’s how M&T was born,” Quarles said.

The menu doesn’t stop at desserts as customers also order Southern cuisine.

“We do a lot of champagne chicken. My aunt makes the best fresh green and macaroni and cheese.”

Martha’s Specialty Desserts and Tiereny’s Catering has done weddings, community events, parties and more.

The baker said there’s nothing the award-winning business hasn’t conquered.

“We’re small, but mighty,” added Quarles. “That’s what we like to say.”

The entreprenuer mentioned she hopes her comonay can influence other black entrepreneurs to dream, despite what obstacles may occur.

“Commercial real estate agent looked at me and he said ‘you will never ever be able to bake enough to afford a space; never’ and that always stuck with me,” Quarles.

No matter what other people may think.

“Don’t ever let what people think what you can or cannot do define you,” said Quarles.