Canada: Trudeau’s wife tests positive for new coronavirus

by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

It said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was felling well and would remain in isolation.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement added.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

“Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently,” the statement said.

The office said he would resume his duties Friday.

Trudeau’s wife issued a statement thanking those who have reached out.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

The couple have three children, but Trudeau’s wife is the only member of the family with symptoms, the prime minister’s office said.

Though self-quarantining himself, Trudeau is spending the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But Trudeau did cancel an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

Opposition NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was also working from home after feeling unwell. Singh said he had been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe he has the virus but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, is closing schools until April 5.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking all people returning from travel abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

He is also asking organizers to cancel all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential. Alberta and British Columbia are also urging all events with more than 250 people be cancelled.

British Columbia’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the province is “strongly advising” people to not travel outside Canada, including to the U.S, and said anyone who chooses to do so should self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

“That means no trips to Disneyland, no trips to Paris or Berlin or Boise,” British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “Anyone who chooses to travel outside of Canada must stay away from work or school or 14 days upon their return. That responsibility is what we owe to our fellow citizens.”

Henry said there has not been widespread community transmission of the virus in Canada, unlike in the U.S.

“We’ve been watching what’s happening in Washington state and have been in contact with our colleagues in Washington state. What became apparent to me over the last 24 hours is the extent of the community spread in many, many, many different communities in the U.S.,” Henry said.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death — an elderly nursing home resident in British Columbia. The United States has had 40 deaths, with more than three-fourths of them in Washington state. As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 1,260 U.S. illnesses.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also asked people to self-isolate if they are returning from overseas.

“We are now recommending that anybody over the age of 65 to avoid traveling outside the province if they can avoid it,” Kenney said.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

McLaren F1 team: 1 staffer with coronavirus led to race cancellation

by: John Pye /

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One positive case of coronavirus for a McLaren staffer was the catalyst for the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Now the British-based team has another 14 team members in quarantine.

McLaren issued a statement Friday saying the other team members had also been placed in quarantine in a Melbourne hotel for 14 days in accordance with local health guidelines.

“These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus,” the team said. “These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period.”

McLaren said team members who have cleared will return to the F1 paddock and pack down before returning to England, but won’t be allowed back at headquarters at Woking for a while.

“On arrival in the UK, no race team member will return to the McLaren Technology Centre for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure.”

McLaren placed fourth in the F1 championship last season, with Carlos Sainz having a podium finish in Brazil.

Members of the U.S.-backed Haas team had also been in isolation but they were cleared after tests, with Australian GP organizers saying state health authorities had confirmed only one positive case in eight F1-related tests conducted so far.

There have been more than 128,000 cases and 4,700 deaths globally since the virus outbreak started in China late last year.

Most people quickly recover from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

