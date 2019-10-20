International Sloth Day celebrates the slow-moving creatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You have an extra excuse to be a little lazy Sunday because it’s International Sloth Day!

The slow-moving sloths are known to sleep between 15 and 20 hours a day. Even when the critters aren’t sleeping, they often sit motionless in trees.

Sloths have an incredibly low metabolism and they are required to conserve energy at all costs.

Their digestive systems also take them days to digest a single leaf.

Did you know sloths are great swimmers? They can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes.

International Sloth Day is a celebration of the animal and a reminder to others of its natural habitat. The day was started in 2010 in Colombia.

So the next time you’re at the Indianapolis Zoo, make sure to see the sloths!

CNN contributed to this report.