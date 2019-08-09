It’s been a month; what’s going on with WISH-TV and DIRECTV?

Q: What is the latest status on the negotiations?

A: Over the past month, Nexstar Media (parent company of WISH-TV), has been working hard to bring back your local stations. Unfortunately, AT&T (parent company of DIRECTV, U-verse, and DIRECTV Now) does not see the same value for WISH-TV and the other local Nexstar stations as their paying subscribers see.

Q: Are you still negotiating with AT&T?

A: We continue to engage with AT&T to bring back WISH-TV and negotiate in good faith, but progress has been slow. All of this could have been avoided if AT&T accepted the multiple overtures by Nexstar to extend the current agreement for 30 days.

Q: How long will this dispute last?

A: At this point in time, we cannot accurately predict when, or if, AT&T will bring back WISH-TV, but know we remain engaged in good faith to continue our negotiations and discussions with them. To ensure you receive WISH-TV ASAP, we recommend you switch your video provider today, you have options.

Q: What other programming will I miss?

A: You will continue to miss your local news, emergency service updates, and the fall season premieres of your favorite shows.

Q: Is it normal for AT&T to remove local programming from their lineup?

A: Recently, AT&T has routinely been involved in disputes with content providers. Following the removal of Nexstar Stations in July, AT&T dropped all CBS owned and operated stations in over a dozen markets. Earlier in 2019, more than 20 other non-Nexstar stations were removed from the AT&T lineup. Unfortunately, for some paying AT&T subscribers, that means that they have been without two or even three of their local stations!

Q: Where will WISH-TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only AT&T subscribers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Among the other providers available that see the value in local content include DISH (855-898-6730) and your local cable company.

Q: AT&T has offered me a credit on my next bill up to $75, or they have sent me a local antenna, why should I not stay with them?

A: Your value to AT&T is much greater than a one-time $75 credit, so they are in fact saving money by providing this to you in hopes to persuade you to stay on as a subscriber. As for the antenna that has been sent out, we are already hearing about connectivity issues, and even if this helps restore WISH-TV to your television set, what about next time? We all know with AT&T there will be a next time. If AT&T has not provided you with a $75 credit, we suggest you ask that when you call 855-937-9637 .

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You should continue to reach out to AT&T by calling them at 855-937-9637 to demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers including DISH (855-898-6730) and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want. Demand AT&T returns WISH-TV and the content you want, pay for, and deserve!