INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Volunteers from IU Health spent part of Friday putting the final details on a brand new house.

They were participating in the 10th Annual IU Health Day of Service.

Officials say more than 250 employees volunteered their time in the last 22 days to put the house together, through Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers were expected to have the house finished by noon on Friday.

