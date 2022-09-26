News

Jennifer Garner makes appearance in Kayla Sullivan’s TikTok on mom brain

Kid-ing with Kayla — Mom brain is actually a scientifically proven side effect of birthing a child but it’s also something parents blame when they are forgetful and busy!

WISH-TV specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan direct messaged Jennifer Garner on Facebook after the famous actress shared one of Sullivan’s reels.

The two found a way to collaborate on social media featuring both mom brain and Garner’s organic food company Once Upon a Farm.

Kayla asked parents online to share their “mom brain” moments.

On “All Indiana,” Kayla simulated what it was like to experience “mom brain” by having Randall answer questions, while cleaning the desk, while making sure Alexis (pretending to be his child) wasn’t getting into anything dangerous.

