Joey Harkum: ‘The Art of Revenge’

The new album “The Art of Revenge” was released on March 1st, marking a milestone in Joey Harkum’s musical journey.

Following a decade of touring as the lead singer and songwriter of Baltimore-based band Pasadena, Joey ventured into solo territory with his debut solo album, “Love and Labor,” in 2016, receiving critical acclaim.

Joey has established himself as a compelling storyteller through his touring schedule.

His latest project, “The Art of Revenge,” represents his fourth studio album, showcasing his continued growth and artistry.

Amid an album release tour, Joey is set to go on a cross-country journey to support the new release, starting in March 2024.

This tour promises to bring his heartfelt melodies to audiences nationwide.

Having faced challenges in 2020, Joey responded with resilience, channeling his creativity into writing and recording new music.

His previous album, “Storyboard,” released in March 2021, was followed by “Salt and Tar” in the spring of 2022, demonstrating his commitment to his craft and his audience.

For fans eager to catch Joey Harkum live, upcoming tour dates can be found on his website, with performances scheduled throughout the album release tour.