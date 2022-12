News

Kid-ing with Kayla: The toy aisle meltdown

Kid-ing with Kayla: Most parents can relate to a time their kid threw a fit inside of a store. It’s a big reason Kayla Sullivan said she usually gets mobile grocery orders. However, sometimes, it is unavoidable. Here is Kayla’s report on the time her son didn’t want to leave the toy aisle.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click here.