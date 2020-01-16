Kosciusko County Foundation sees leadership changes

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – Kosciusko County Community Foundation Chief Executive Office Suzie Light, has announced that she will step down from the position in March, with plans to fully retire from the organization in June. Associate Director Stephanie Overbey, who started with the foundation in 2000, will succeed her.

Light started with the Community Foundation in 1993 as the Assistant Director. She plans to move to a part-time role as what the foundation calls a “CEO mentor” until her official retirement in June.

“Suzie is a visionary,” said Community Foundation Board President Sally Mahnken. “She sees the potential in all that is around her. She has the ability to bring people and entities together to make the vision a reality. It has been such a privilege to work with Suzie. Her enthusiasm, smile, intelligence and humor is so natural and easily caught.”

Overbey will step into her new role March 1.