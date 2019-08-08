Monroe Co. authorities release video of a multi-county car chase

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a car chase that spanned two counties.

According to the department, the chase began early Tuesday morning after a deputy attempted to pull over a VW Beetle for speeding.

The department said the Beetle blew through several traffic lights in Bloomington. The chase then moved north on I-69 in Morgan County.

Police in Morgan County used stop sticks to deflate the car ties but the driver kept going, eventually crossing the median and into a cornfield.

The driver eventually crashed into a power substation and then proceeded to take off on foot. The male driver was found about 50 yards from the car.

There’s been no word on the identity of the driver or what or if he faces charges.