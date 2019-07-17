Semi hits wall, spills liquid soap on I-65 NB at I-70 North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semitractor-trailer hit a wall Tuesday night on an I-65 northbound ramp at the I-70 split, injuring the driver and spilling liquid soap onto the highway, police said.

Police received a call about the crash shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. After the semi hit the ramp wall, it flipped onto its side.

The driver was taken to a hospital. It’s not clear how serious the driver’s injuries were.

The Marion County Health Department was being sent to the scene to help with the soap cleanup.

The road remained closed shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Interstate 65 northbound was closed at the I-70 North Split about 9:30 p.m. July 16, 2019, after a semi hit a ramp wall, flipped on its side and spilled liquid soap. (Photo Provided/Trevor Holt)