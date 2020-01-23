Top Video

Legislators to address marijuana laws in Indiana

by: Demie Johnson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Members of the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus will share their ideas to address marijuana laws in Indiana on Thursday morning. 

A press conference is scheduled to start at 8:30 at the Indiana Statehouse. 

Shortly after the 2020 legislative session began, dozens of people rallied at the statehouse to push lawmakers to legalize marijuana.

Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas and Democrat State Sen. Karen Tallian have both filed bills that would decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana statewide.

Lucas’ bill would create the infrastructure for medical marijuana in Indiana.

Governor Holcomb has already said he believes the federal government should make the drug legal first.

Recreational and medical marijuana is legal in the neighboring states of Illinois and Michigan. Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio.

