1 child dead, 2 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Jackson County

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — One child is dead and two others sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Thursday evening.

At 5:11 Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries at the intersection of North County Road 100 East and East County Road 600 North in Hamilton Township. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The Hamilton Township Fire Department, Jackson County medical services, a PHI StatFlight helicopter, and an IU Health LifeLine helicopter also responded to the scene.

During the investigation, investigators learned that a 2023 Ford Expedition being driven by Kimberly Sullivan, 45, of Brownstown, Indiana, was traveling east on County Road 600 North, approaching County Road 100 East. There were three passengers in the Ford Expedition: Addi Sullivan, 12, of Brownstown, Archer Sullivan, 9, of Brownstown, and Elijah Sullivan, 6, of Freetown, Indiana. At the same time, a 2013 Freight Liner driven by James Mattingly, 52, of Hardinsburg, Indiana, was traveling north on County Road 100 East, approaching County Road 600 North.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection of County Road 600 North and County Road 100 East. The Ford Expedition left the north side of County Road 100 East and came to rest in a field. The Freight Liner went off the east side of County Road 600 North, where it struck a Jackson County REMC utility pole.

Medical services determined all three children in the Ford Expedition had sustained injuries. Elijah Sullivan was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Elijah was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana, by helicopter. At Schneck Medical Center, Elijah was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

Archer Sullivan was in serious condition and was treated on scene by Jackson County medical services and the Hamilton County Fire Department before being flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, by helicopter. Addi Sullivan was treated on scene by Jackson County medical services and the Hamilton County Fire Department before being taken to Schneck Medical Center by Jackson County medical services.

Kimberly Sullivan and James Mattingly denied medical treatment. Both drivers consented to toxicology tests, the results of which are pending.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.