1 dead after fiery crash overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a fiery car crash overnight, Indianapolis authorities said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. when a driver, who was driving a Chevy Camaro northbound on Madison Avenue at a high rate of speed, crashed into the median.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the driver struck a metal school zone pole, and uprooted a couple of trees before the vehicle caught on fire.

Authorities say the driver was trapped inside the car and died before firefighters got the fire under control.

Police say the driver was the only person in the car, but have not released the driver’s name.