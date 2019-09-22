1 dead in crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Saturday night after a crash on Interstate 70 near German Church Road.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine confirmed there was one fatality in the crash but did not provide information about any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Perrine said. No other information about the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

The left lane of westbound I-70 was expected to be closed until 9:15 p.m.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.