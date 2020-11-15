Local

1 dead in two-vehicle crash on city’s west side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a driver was killed in a crash Saturday night on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1000 block of North Tibbs Avenue Saturday around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash. That’s on the city’s west side near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to a nearby hospital. That driver’s condition was not released.

Authorities did not say what led to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

