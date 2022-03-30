Local

10 children, 3 adults hospitalized after east side apartment fire

A fire at an apartment complex on March 30, 2022, sent 13 people to the hospital. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen people were sent to area hospitals after a fire at an apartment complex on the east side Wednesday morning.

None of the 13 people who were hospitalized had life-threatening injuries, according to Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews were sent to the 4400 block of Linwood Court at 9:26 a.m. That is the address for the Pangea Courts apartments near the intersection of North Linwood Avenue and East Saint Clair Street.

One of the hospitalized patients was a 21-day-old infant and another juvenile patient jumped from a second story window.

IFD says the fire started on the first floor and all 12 units in the building were affected. Only one suffered heavy fire damage.

The rest were damaged by smoke and water.

Firefighters also rescued five cats.

IFD says many of the units did not have working smoke alarms.