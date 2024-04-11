10 ways to celebrate Earth Day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Reading about the climate crisis, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. From rising temperatures to unpredictable rain patterns, we’re seeing the effects of climate change in real time, and our kids are noticing it, too.

While the official Earth Day is Monday, April 22, over the next few months, Indy residents will have plenty of opportunities to learn, volunteer and celebrate planet Earth.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, 1200 W. Washington St. $15-$34.75

The Indianapolis Zoo will have several activities, including a tutorial on how to grow an eggshell herb garden and classes for children on the importance of recycling. The zoo will also host “animal chats,” where visitors can learn about animals and their habitats. Free with admission to the zoo.

9 a.m. to noon, April 20, Tarkington Park, 45 W. 40th St. Free

If you are looking to volunteer, Bottom Level Tool Shop — a community tool library started by artist Brent Lenhker of Storage Space Gallery — and Midnight Riot are partnering up for a community clean up. You can also help paint a bike lane to make roads safer for cyclists, eat food, and get free IndyGo bus passes.

[April 20 is Record Store Day — check out our guide and learn where to go.]

2-6 p.m., April 21, Unity of Indianapolis, 907 N. Delaware St. $20

A concert celebrating Mother Earth — featuring an all-Hoosier, all-women lineup — will kick off following a keynote address by local environmentalist Dianne Ensign. The lineup includes Sarah Grain and Billions of Stars, Cara Jean Wahlers, BiBi, Molly Milton, Kriss Luckett and Lovesick Moan. Food trucks and vendors will also be onsite.

3-5 p.m., April 21, Broganville Farm, 11650 E. 30th St. $22

Snake pose, downward dog, tree pose — celebrate Earth Day by getting in tune with the environment and your body through this all-level yoga class.

11 a.m-4 p.m., April 21, Botanical Bar, 1103 N. College Ave. $20

Have any plants you need repotted? Bring up to four plants in containers 6 inches or less in diameter and be guided by staff through the repotting process. Participants will also go home with free fertilizer.

[Don’t miss out on these and other April events.]

9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 22, Frank Young Park, 1000 Udell St. Free

Help clean up alleyways and the Aspire House community gardens. Activities for volunteers include gardening, painting fences, trimming brush, and creating community art. This event will take place rain or shine, with lunch and drinks provided.

Noon to 1 p.m., April 22, Tea’s Me Community Café Tarkington Park, 3967 N. Illinois St. Free

Looking for a community you can discuss renewable energy, recycling, conservation and decarbonization with? Find your people at Tea’s Me Café on the city’s northside. Guests also can share their Earth Day stories and learn about becoming an environmental justice advocate.

6 p.m. April 22, Unitarian Universalist Church of Indianapolis, 615 W. 34th St. Free

SongSquad Indianapolis and Wild & Free Vocal Improv will lead a community sing-along celebrating the planet, followed by a pitch-in and seed exchange. While this is a free event, all donations will benefit the Indiana Native Plant Society. Guests are also encouraged to bring finger food to share — ideally with vegan options and recyclable serving items.

1 p.m..-4 p.m. May 19, 6701 Hoover Road. Free

Rain or shine, the Jewish Cultural Center will host an Earth Day event in the lawn and parking lot, with a farmers market, a beer garden and food trucks, and kosher food from the J Café. Pets wearing leashes are also welcome to attend the event, which will include sustainable living demonstrations and activities for children from Arts With a Purpose.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1, Garfield Park, 2345 Pagoda Drive. Free

Over 110 exhibitors will be on hand to discuss sustainability and green living with live music, food trucks and a 21+ beer garden. Those who ride their bicycle to the event can leave their bike in Garfield Park’s monitored Pedal and Park area.

Mirror Indy reporter Breanna Cooper covers arts and culture. Email her at Breanna.cooper@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @BreannaNCooper.