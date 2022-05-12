Local

12 displaced after fire at 5-story, downtown apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twelve people were out on the street after a fire at a five-story, downtown apartment building, Indianapolis Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 12:55 p.m. Thursday at The Congress at Library Square apartments, 923 N. Meridian St. The fire department was called as heavy smoke coming from the roof filled the sky.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say a resident heard multiple popping noises, looked out in the hall and saw smoke. Firefighters found heavy fire on the roof deck and in a utility shed.

Investigators continue to determined the fire’s cause.

The fire department says the buildings 40 units were affected by water damage from the sprinkler system. Firefighters rescued three dogs and two cats.