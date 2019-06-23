12th annual Asian Fest to feature Taekwondo classes, Bollywood performances Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Asian Fest on June 23, 2019. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Experience the flavors, sights and sounds from more than 20 countries in Asia without leaving central Indiana.

The Asian American Alliance is once again hosting Asian Fest 2019 at the Indiana State Museum Sunday, June 23.

Festivities kick off at noon and the family-friendly event is free to attend.

Asian Fest 2019 will feature dance performances, fashion shows and interactive exhibits.

Billboard Top-5 Charting Danish artist Anita Lerche will be performing hits from her latest album. Lerche is the first non-Asian to release a solo album in the Indian language of Punjabi.

There will also be a 'Kid Zone' with face painting and henna art.

Local restaurants will have food trucks outside the museum for purchase.

And the Philippine Nurses Association of Indiana will be on site offering free health screenings.

Each year, Asian Fest puts the spotlight on one Asian country.

More than 20,000 Korean Americans call Indiana home, making South Korea this year's featured country.

Festival goers will receive $5 reduced event parking in the White River State Parks garage.

For more information about Asian Fest and a schedule of events, click here.