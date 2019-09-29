12th annual Chinese Festival held downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People came out Saturday afternoon to celebrate the contributions of the Chinese community in Indianapolis.

IUPUI’s Wood Plaza hosted the 12th annual Indianapolis Chinese Festival, where hundreds attending got the chance to explore Chinese culture with music, dancing, food and more.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett returned to his alma mater to be a part of the festival and spoke about the importance of integrating different cultures into the fabric of the city.

“The Chinese festival today is yet another example of how international Indianapolis is becoming. And that kind of cultural awareness and cultural responsiveness makes us a stronger city,” Hogsett said.

Several local Chinese organizations participated in the event, including IUPUI Chinese School, Indianapolis Chinese Performing Arts and the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center.