1 seriously injured in crash involving school bus, truck

Photo of a crash involving a school bus on April 21, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition following a crash on the city’s southwest side Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the crash just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of South Perimeter and South High School roads.

Officers said the crash involved a Mooresville school bus and a truck.

While there were children on the bus at the time of the crash, no injuries to children have been reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.