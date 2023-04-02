2 dead after severe storm hits campground

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — The bodies of a Rossville couple were located at the campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park in Spencer, Indiana.

The victims were identified as 53-year-old Brett Kincaid and 47-year-old Wendy Kincaid of Rossville, Indiana.

On Friday night, several severe storms hit Owen County, causing severe damage to the area, especially the campground. Responders searched the area after the storms to confirm everyone was able to make it to safety.

Initially, Indiana State Police had sent the following pictures of the damage and said no one was seriously hurt. However, responders searched the property again after being notified of two campers being unaccounted for. The bodies were discovered not long after.