2 die in crash of SUV, semi on I-70 WB on far east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died in the crash of an SUV and a semitractor-trailer on Thursday night in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on the far east side of Indianapolis, authorities say.

Indiana State Police is handling the investigation, but no additional details were immediately available about an hour after the crash.

Hancock County’s 911 dispatch center texted that traffic is being diverted off I-70 westbound at the Mount Comfort exit in Hancock County.

Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the crash about 7:38 p.m. Thursday for a chemical spill. A couple of minutes later, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to what the computer-aided dispatch system listed as “Accident PI, ” which stands for personal injury.

Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash was between German Church Road and Mitthoeffer Road, and all westbound lanes would be closed through about midnight Thursday.

The fatalities were the fourth and fifth on Thursday on roads in Indianapolis.