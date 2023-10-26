Pedestrian killed in crash near 38th and Shadeland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Thursday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian at East 38th Street and North Shadland Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead by medical staff, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene. Police say traffic will be impacted in the area for several hours until the investigation is complete.

No further information was released.

The fatality was the first of five on Thursday on roads in Indianapolis.