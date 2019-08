INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead following a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Windhill Drive just before 7:30 a.m.

Police said both people were shot inside an apartment.

Officers are currently searching for a man who was seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

