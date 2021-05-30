Local

3 dead after 2-vehicle crash near Muncie

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people died Saturday morning in a head-on crash near Muncie, Indiana State Police said.

Delaware County dispatch around 9:40 a.m. received calls of a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 67 and County Road 600 West.

A preliminary investigation by ISP determined that a 2010 Ford Flex sport-utility vehicle driven by 30-year-old Brandon Andre Williams, of Griffith, was traveling north on State Road 67 when it crossed the center lane, went into the southbound lanes and hit a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup.

Benjamin Roger Wilber, 64, and his wife, Brenda Kay Wilber, 68, both of Muncie, were in the pickup and were properly restrained but did not survive their injuries, ISP said.

Williams was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, ISP said.

Police on Saturday were still trying to locate and notify family members of the driver of the SUV. After they have been notified, the driver’s identity will be released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at 765-778-2121.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the crash, according to police.