3 injured after woman drives into south side elementary school

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A south side school is closed for the day after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Perry Township Schools says Douglas MacArthur Elementary School is closed Monday after the crash.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m.

A second grade teacher at the school was injured in the crash, along with the driver and her passenger. All three were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.

Perry Township Police are investigating the case.

