5-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Anderson, dies at hospital

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Anderson on Monday.

Anderson Police Department say the vehicle was traveling westbound in the 700 block of West Vineyard Street around 2:20 p.m. when it hit the boy in the road.

The boy was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Police have not released any information about the boy’s identity or the events leading up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.