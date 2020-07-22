500 Festival cancels remaining 2020 events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All remaining in-person events from the 500 Festival have been canceled.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit announced the cancellation of these events:

500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank

Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run

500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

500 Festival Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Citizens Energy Group

500 Festival Memorial Service, presented by Rolls-Royce

IPL 500 Festival Parade

500 Festival mini-mini

“We worked closely with local and state officials as well as local health experts, our partners at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and corporate partners to ensure that every potential option was evaluated. As an organization that produces large community events held in public spaces, we faced a number of unique challenges compared to an event hosted in a standalone venue,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly. With a wide range of programs and events that engage various audiences, the 500 Festival reached this conclusion with the utmost respect for the history and family traditions that will be impacted. We’re disappointed but we know that this is in the best interest of public health as well as the vitality of the 500 Festival for generations to come.”

The organization says “relevant details and options” will be sent to ticket buyers in the coming days.