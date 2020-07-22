Local

500 Festival cancels remaining 2020 events

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All remaining in-person events from the 500 Festival have been canceled.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit announced the cancellation of these events:

  • 500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank
  • Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run
  • 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc.
  • 500 Festival Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Citizens Energy Group
  • 500 Festival Memorial Service, presented by Rolls-Royce
  • IPL 500 Festival Parade
  • 500 Festival mini-mini

“We worked closely with local and state officials as well as local health experts, our partners at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and corporate partners to ensure that every potential option was evaluated. As an organization that produces large community events held in public spaces, we faced a number of unique challenges compared to an event hosted in a standalone venue,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly. With a wide range of programs and events that engage various audiences, the 500 Festival reached this conclusion with the utmost respect for the history and family traditions that will be impacted. We’re disappointed but we know that this is in the best interest of public health as well as the vitality of the 500 Festival for generations to come.”

The organization says “relevant details and options” will be sent to ticket buyers in the coming days.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All INdiana Podcast Network expands line-up with first finance-centered offering

Local /

IMS lifts blackout for Indy 500; race to air live in Indianapolis

Indianapolis 500 /

Trump ambassador to UK sparks watchdog inquiry over allegations of racist, sexist remarks and push to promote Trump business

National /

Program receives funding for veterans telehealth

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.