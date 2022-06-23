Local

6 people, including a child, injured in Thursday morning shootings

Illuminated blue police lights at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least six people, including a child, were injured in shootings early Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 1:30 a.m., two people with gunshot wounds arrived at Eskenazi Hospital. They were said to be in stable condition; a condition was not provided for the third victim.

Police initially said three people went to Eskenazi, but that number was later revised to two. IMPD believes the victims are connected to a shooting just before 1 a.m. near West 19th and Dexter Streets that left a woman injured.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a person with a gunshot wound walked into Community East hospital, says IMPD. The victim is in stable condition. Investigators think the shooting may be related to an earlier police run to the area of 42nd Street and Meadows Drive on Indy’s near-east side.

An IMPD spokesperson says officers were called to report of gunfire just after 12:30 a.m. at The Life at Belhaven Place Apartments. That’s near 10th Street and Mitthoefer Road on the city’s east side.

Police found a man and child who had been shot. IMPD says one person was in stable condition and the other person had a graze wound.

People with details on the shootings need to come forward, says IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.

“We encourage everyone to reach out. This is your neighborhood. This is a place that you live, and you want to keep your area safe. The way to do that is to be able to stand up and tell the officers what happened so that they can work this case and be able to solve it.”

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.